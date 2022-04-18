Indiana men’s basketball lands 2022 5-Star recruit Malik Reneau

Indiana men’s basketball earned a commitment from 2022 5-Star forward Malik Reneau on Monday, according to Reneau’s official social media platforms.

Lock In 110% Committed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WZg6TzO7QY — Malik A. Reneau (@MalikReneau) April 18, 2022

Reneau joins fellow Indiana commits Jalen Hood-Schifino, C.J. Gunn and Kaleb Banks in the Hoosiers’ 2022 signing class. Reneau is teammates with Hood-Schifino at Montverde Academy in Florida.

Both Reneau and Hood-Schifino were on campus Saturday for the former’s official visit with the Hoosiers.

He was previously committed to Florida before Gators coach Mike White left for the head men’s basketball coach opening at Georgia.

Reneau is the No. 28 overall prospect and the No. 4 overall power forward in the class of 2022, per the 247 Sports composite rating.

His commitment means Indiana will leapfrog Illinois, Michigan and Ohio State for the No. 1 recruiting class in the Big Ten in the 247 Sports class rankings. Not only that, but Reneau also lifts the Hoosiers into the top five national recruiting classes.