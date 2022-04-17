Former Hoosiers in the NBA: Week in review (Apr. 17)

Here’s a roundup of how the former Indiana men’s basketball players in the NBA have performed in the last week, since the start of the 2022 NBA Playoffs through games played on Saturday, Apr. 16.

OG Anunoby, Raptors

In Game 1 of Toronto’s Eastern Conference series against Philadelphia, the Raptors allowed the 76ers to score at least 34 points in each of the first three quarters as the Sixers won by 20 points, 131-111. Anunoby finished second on the Raptors with 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and two assists.

Apr. 16 | Philadelphia 76ers 131, Toronto Raptors 111

Romeo Langford, Spurs

In San Antonio’s play-in game against New Orleans, Langford recorded a DNP in the Spurs’ 10-point, season-ending loss.

Apr. 13 | New Orleans Pelicans 113, San Antonio Spurs 103