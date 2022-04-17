Former Hoosiers in the NBA: 2022 NBA Playoffs schedule for Apr. 17-23

There are now just three former Indiana men’s basketball players whose teams are in the 2022 NBA Playoffs after the San Antonio Spurs and Romeo Langford were eliminated by the New Orleans Pelicans last Wednesday. The remaining former Hoosiers in the playoffs are Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat), Juwan Morgan (Boston Celtics) and OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors).

Here’s the schedule of this week’s playoff games involving the teams of former Hoosiers.

Sunday, Apr. 17

Game 1: (1) Miami Heat vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks | 1 p.m. ET | TNT

Game 1: (2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Brooklyn Nets | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Monday, Apr. 18

Game 2 (PHI leads 1-0): (4) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Toronto Raptors | 7:30 p.m. ET | TNT

Tuesday, Apr. 19

Game 2: (1) Miami Heat vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks | 7:30 p.m. ET | TNT

Wednesday, Apr. 20

Game 2: (2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Brooklyn Nets | 7 p.m. ET | TNT

Game 3: (4) Philadelphia 76ers at (5) Toronto Raptors | 8 p.m. ET | NBAtv

Friday, Apr. 21

Game 3: (1) Miami Heat at (8) Atlanta Hawks | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, Apr. 22

Game 4: (4) Philadelphia 76ers at (5) Toronto Raptors | 2 p.m. ET | TNT

Game 3: (2) Boston Celtics at (7) Brooklyn Nets | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN