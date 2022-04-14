Race Thompson returning to Indiana men’s basketball in 2022-23

Race Thompson will return to Indiana men’s basketball for the 2022-23 season, according to a video posted from his social media accounts on Thursday.

Thompson completed his redshirt senior year this past season, but has elected to use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on athletics to return to the Hoosiers.

He formed a frontcourt duo with Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is currently testing the NBA waters, this past season. The two were named team captains prior to the season and Thompson ended the year earning All-Big Ten Honorable mention status and the Big Ten Sportsmanship award.

Thompson started in all 35 of Indiana’s games in 2021-22 and scored 11.1 points per game, pulled in 7.5 rebounds per game and even drifted to the perimeter for a few 3-point attempts. He additionally blocked 24 shots throughout the season, tied with Jordan Geronimo for second on the team.

Click here to read more about Race Thompson’s 2021-22 season.