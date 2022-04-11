Portal Play: Get To Know Indiana Women’s Basketball’s Newest Stars

Good evening, Hoosier fans! It was a great weekend for Indiana Women’s Basketball, as the program announced the addition of three players via the transfer portal yesterday afternoon. Here’s a little bit about the newest Hoosiers!

Alyssa Geary - Forward - Providence

Geary, a Chicagoland native, returns to the Midwest after a 4-year career at Providence College. The Grad transfer started every game during her final two seasons in Friartown, and averaged 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game last year. She was second on the team in scoring and third in assists and blocks. We expect her to play a role similar to that of Aleksa Gulbe on the court for the Cream and Crimson next season.

Sydney Parrish - Guard - Oregon

A former 5-Star recruit out of Hamilton Southeastern, 2020’s Indiana Ms. Basketball is coming home. During her two seasons at Oregon, Parrish averaged 7.5, 3, and 1 per game. She started each contest for the Ducks last season and brings more NCAA Tournament experience to an IU team looking to build off back-to-back Sweet Sixteens. The Ducks made the tourney during both of her years in Eugene, and Parrish also has an IHSAA ring to her name.

The hometown hero’s announcement garnered a ton of buzz online Saturday:

Sara Scalia - Guard - Minnesota

Ah, yes! An in-conference transfer. Extra spicy. Scalia joins the Hoosiers after three seasons as a Golden Gopher. She was 2nd-Team All-Big Ten this past season and led Minnesota in just about every statistical category. She averaged 17.9 points and 4.3 rebounds this year on top of a school record 91.5% free throw clip.

Indiana fans should remember the name, as Scalia dropped 26 on the Hoosiers during an 80-70 IU victory in an empty Assembly Hall on February 3. She hit a ridiculous 7 threes during the game, leading a certain CQ writer to remark that she indeed “can ball”. Very excited to have Scalia on the home sideline next season.