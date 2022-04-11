Former Hoosiers in the NBA: 2022 NBA Playoffs schedule for Apr. 12-16

There are four former Indiana men’s basketball players whose teams qualified for the 2022 NBA Playoffs: Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat), Juwan Morgan (Boston Celtics) OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors) and Romeo Langford (San Antonio Spurs).

The NBA Playoffs start Tuesday night with the first games of the play-in tournament.

Here’s the schedule of this week’s playoff games involving the teams of former Hoosiers.

Wednesday, Apr. 13

(9) New Orleans Pelicans vs. (10) San Antonio Spurs | 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday, Apr. 15

*If the Spurs win on Wednesday

The winner of (7) Minnesota Timberwolves/(8) Los Angeles Clippers vs. the winner of (9) New Orleans Pelicans/(10) San Antonio Spurs | TBD | TNT

Saturday, Apr. 16

(4) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Toronto Raptors | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN