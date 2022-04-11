Former Hoosiers in the NBA: Week in review (April 11)

The last day of the NBA’s regular season was Sunday. Here’s a roundup of how the former Indiana men’s basketball players in the NBA have performed in their team’s last game — if they played at all.
OG Anunoby, Raptors
After not playing in Toronto’s previous four games after being listed as day to day, Anunoby returned to the lineup for the team’s regular-season finale, starting and finishing just shy of a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds on a 3-of-9 shooting performance.
Apr. 10 | New York Knicks 105, Toronto Raptors 94 | Eight points, nine rebounds
Thomas Bryant, Wizards
Bryant didn’t play in Washington’s regular-season finale, which the Wizards lost to finish the season with a 35-48 record, good for 12th place in the Eastern Conference.
Apr. 10 | Charlotte Hornets 124, Washington Wizards 108 | DNP
Eric Gordon, Rockets
Gordon was inactive or listed as a DNP for each of Houston’s final seven games, as the Rockets lost each to finish the season with a league-worst record of 20-62.
Apr. 10 | Atlanta Hawks 130, Houston Rockets 114 | Inactive
Romeo Langford, Spurs
After playing in San Antonio’s previous two games, Langford logged a DNP in the Spurs’ regular-season finale.
Apr. 10 | Dallas Mavericks 130, San Antonio Spurs 120 | DNP
Victor Oladipo, Heat
In what was a relatively meaningless, season-ending loss for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1-seeded Miami Heat to the last-place Orlando Magic, Victor Oladipo exploded for a 40-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist performance in just his eighth game this season, which potentially marked the return to form of the former NBA All-Star. He had scored just 59 points in his previous seven games this season. Miami was able to earn the top seed in the East with minimal contributions from Oladipo due to injury and if he can consistently provide even of glimpse of his production from Sunday in the playoffs, then the Heat’s chances of winning an NBA title just got stronger.
Apr. 10 | Orlando Magic 125, Miami Heat 111 | 40 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists
Juwan Morgan, Celtics
Morgan recently signed a multi-year contract with the Celtics but he didn’t play on Sunday.
Apr. 10 | Boston Celtics 139, Memphis Grizzles 110 | DNP
The playoff picture
Here’s what the final NBA standings look like.
Eastern Conference
- Miami Heat (53-29)
- Milwaukee Bucks (51-31)
- Boston Celtics (51-31)
- Philadelphia 76ers (51-31)
- Toronto Raptors (48-34)
- Chicago Bulls (46-36)
- Brooklyn Nets (44-38)
- Cleveland Cavaliers (44-38)
- Atlanta Hawks (43-39)
- Charlotte Hornets (43-39)
- New York Knicks (37-45)
- Washington Wizards (35-47)
- Indiana Pacers (25-57)
- Detroit Pistons (23-59)
- Orlando Magic (22-60)
Western Conference
- Phoenix Suns (64-18)
- Memphis Grizzlies (56-26)
- Golden State Warriors (53-29)
- Dallas Mavericks (52-30)
- Utah Jazz (49-33)
- Denver Nuggets (48-34)
- Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36)
- Los Angeles Clippers (42-40)
- New Orleans Pelicans (36-46)
- San Antonio Spurs (34-48)
- Los Angeles Lakers (33-49)
- Sacramento Kings (30-52)
- Portland Trail Blazers (27-55)
- Oklahoma City Thunder (24-58)
- Houston Rockets (20-62)
