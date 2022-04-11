Former Hoosiers in the NBA: Week in review (April 11)

The last day of the NBA’s regular season was Sunday. Here’s a roundup of how the former Indiana men’s basketball players in the NBA have performed in their team’s last game — if they played at all.

OG Anunoby, Raptors

After not playing in Toronto’s previous four games after being listed as day to day, Anunoby returned to the lineup for the team’s regular-season finale, starting and finishing just shy of a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds on a 3-of-9 shooting performance.

Apr. 10 | New York Knicks 105, Toronto Raptors 94 | Eight points, nine rebounds

Thomas Bryant, Wizards

Bryant didn’t play in Washington’s regular-season finale, which the Wizards lost to finish the season with a 35-48 record, good for 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

Apr. 10 | Charlotte Hornets 124, Washington Wizards 108 | DNP

Eric Gordon, Rockets

Gordon was inactive or listed as a DNP for each of Houston’s final seven games, as the Rockets lost each to finish the season with a league-worst record of 20-62.

Apr. 10 | Atlanta Hawks 130, Houston Rockets 114 | Inactive

Romeo Langford, Spurs

After playing in San Antonio’s previous two games, Langford logged a DNP in the Spurs’ regular-season finale.

Apr. 10 | Dallas Mavericks 130, San Antonio Spurs 120 | DNP

Victor Oladipo, Heat

In what was a relatively meaningless, season-ending loss for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1-seeded Miami Heat to the last-place Orlando Magic, Victor Oladipo exploded for a 40-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist performance in just his eighth game this season, which potentially marked the return to form of the former NBA All-Star. He had scored just 59 points in his previous seven games this season. Miami was able to earn the top seed in the East with minimal contributions from Oladipo due to injury and if he can consistently provide even of glimpse of his production from Sunday in the playoffs, then the Heat’s chances of winning an NBA title just got stronger.

Apr. 10 | Orlando Magic 125, Miami Heat 111 | 40 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists

Juwan Morgan, Celtics

Morgan recently signed a multi-year contract with the Celtics but he didn’t play on Sunday.

Apr. 10 | Boston Celtics 139, Memphis Grizzles 110 | DNP

The playoff picture

Here’s what the final NBA standings look like.

Eastern Conference

Miami Heat (53-29) Milwaukee Bucks (51-31) Boston Celtics (51-31) Philadelphia 76ers (51-31) Toronto Raptors (48-34) Chicago Bulls (46-36) Brooklyn Nets (44-38) Cleveland Cavaliers (44-38) Atlanta Hawks (43-39) Charlotte Hornets (43-39) New York Knicks (37-45) Washington Wizards (35-47) Indiana Pacers (25-57) Detroit Pistons (23-59) Orlando Magic (22-60)

Western Conference