 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Indiana vs. Michigan: Men’s basketball game thread

It’s good nothing bad has happened in this matchup when Michigan is the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten tournament.

By wittry
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Indiana Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament tips off Wednesday, when the final four teams in the conference’s regular-season standings square off, and No. 9 seed Indiana (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) will be in action Thursday morning in the second round, when it faces No. 8 seed Michigan (17-13, 11-9 Big Ten) in coach Juwan Howard’s return after his suspension.

Click or tap here to read our game preview and to find all the information you need to know about how to watch the game.

In the comments below, let us know your thoughts on the matchup in our men’s basketball game thread.

More From The Crimson Quarry

Loading comments...