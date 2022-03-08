Trayce Jackson-Davis named to All-Big Ten Second Team, Defensive Team

Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana men’s basketball was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and the All-Big Ten Defensive Team on Tuesday. Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson earned honorable mentions.

“Honestly, my biggest goal this year wasn’t to win accolades,” Jackson-Davis said in a press conference Tuesday. “It was to help our team get into the tournament. I was on the First Team last year, so it is what it is. I don’t really care.”

Jackson-Davis was No. 7 in the conference in scoring with 17.4 points per game, No. 7 in rebounds with 8.2 per game and was No. 3 in field goal percentage with 57.8%. Additionally, he was No. 2 in the Big Ten in blocks per game with 2.4.

Race Thompson ranked No. 9 in rebounds per game with 7.7, No. 22 in blocks per game with 0.7 and No. 19 in steals per game with 1.1.

Xavier Johnson ranked No. 8 in free throw percentage with 76.7%, No. 4 in assists per game with 4.8 and No. 12 in assist/turnover ratio with 1.8