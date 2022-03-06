Indiana vs. Iowa: How to watch the Big Ten Championship (in person!)

So.

How ‘bout them Hoosiers?

Indiana women’s basketball had the worst stretch of its season in the closing weeks. The Hoosiers went 0-3 against Iowa and Maryland. So, uh, they responded!

Indiana has been ripping and tearing through the Big Ten Tournament like it’s a DOOM emulator, no team has quite been able to match the Hoosiers. Ohio State gave them a lil spook there in the last minute or so, but the Hoosiers closed things out on top.

And now, for the first time in 20 years, Indiana is in the Big Ten Championship Game.

*ahem*

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

anyway

It is in Indianapolis, within driving distance of every corner of this corn/soybean overrun state. If you can be there, you’ve simply gotta. It’s Iowa (again) and the Hoosiers simply deserve a home crowd. It’s up to you to give em one.

Click here to buy tickets.

But, if you simply cannot, here is how to watch.

Indiana vs. Ohio State: Tip time, how to watch/listen

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is playing host to the Big Ten Tournament this year. Indiana will face Iowa at 4 p.m. ESPN2 will televise the game.

Click here to listen to the WIUX stream (or tune into 99.1 FM)

Click here to listen to the WHCC 105 stream