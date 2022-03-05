Indiana vs. Ohio State: Women’s basketball tip time, how to watch/listen

Well, that was fun.

Indiana women’s basketball defeated Maryland reigning Big Ten champs, on Friday in a 62-51 defensive affair, and now things get interesting. The Hoosiers are now 2-0 in the Big Ten tournament, and likely locked up the opportunity to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana’s next opponent is No. 1 seed Ohio State. You may remember the Hoosiers heading to Columbus earlier this season and beating the Buckeyes by 20 points. Ohio State got to the No. 1 seed thanks to a high flying, three-happy offense.

Now they’ll have a rematch for a shot at a spot in the Big Ten title game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Indiana vs. Ohio State: Tip time, how to watch/listen

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is playing host to the Big Ten Tournament this year. Indiana will face Ohio State at 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network will televise the game.

Click here to listen to the WIUX stream (or tune into 99.1 FM)

Click here to listen to the WHCC 105 stream