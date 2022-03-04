Indiana vs. Maryland: Women’s basketball tip time, how to watch/listen

Indiana women’s basketball (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten) is now 1-0 in the Big Ten Tournament after defeating Rutgers 66-54 yesterday thanks to quality offensive production from its guards. The Hoosiers will face a greater test today in Maryland (21-7, 13-4 Big Ten).

Maryland, the No. 4 seed, will be playing in its first tournament game thanks to a bye. The Hoosiers have previously had trouble against the Terrapins, with head coach Teri Moren having just one career win over Maryland.

Luckily for Indiana, that win was earlier this season. On the other hand, Maryland is the team that handed Indiana a loss in its final regular season game.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch or listen to the matchup:

Indiana vs. Maryland: Tip time, how to watch/listen

Indiana will face Maryland at 1:50 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Big Ten Network will televise the game.

Click here to listen to the WIUX stream (or tune into 99.1 FM)

Click here to listen to the WHCC 105 stream