Indiana vs. Rutgers: Women’s basketball tip time, how to watch/listen

Indiana women’s basketball (19-7, 11-5 Big Ten) ended its season on a three-game losing streak to fall out of Big Ten title contention and hurt its seeding in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hoosiers weren’t exactly aided down the stretch, with incredible short turnaround time between those games. Nevertheless, Indiana kept fighting to win until the final buzzer. The regular season is over now and the Big Ten Tournament is upon us.

Indiana is set to face Rutgers (11-19, 3-14 Big Ten) after the Scarlet Knights downed Penn State in an impressive first round performance.

Here’s how to watch the matchup:

Indiana vs. Rutgers: Tip time, how to watch/listen

Indiana will clash with Maryland at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 1:50 p.m. Big Ten Network will televise the game.

Click here to listen to the WIUX stream (or tune into 99.1 FM)

Click here to listen to the WHCC 105 stream