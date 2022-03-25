Indiana men’s basketball reorganizes coaching staff, promotes Brian Walsh

Indiana men’s basketball announced that head coach Mike Woodson was reorganizing the program’s coaching staff in a press release Friday.

Assistant coaches Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond were elevated to associate head coach roles while team and recruiting coordinator Brian Walsh was promoted to assistant coach.

“I think it’s extremely important for our program that we continue to build on what we were able to accomplish this season and my first priority was to heighten the roles of Kenya and Yasir and allow Brian to broaden his responsibilities with an on-floor coaching role,” Woodson said in the release. “I like the direction we are headed and appreciate their efforts and collaboration in helping the Indiana University basketball program reach its full potential.”

Walsh has been with Indiana for the past six years. He was hired by former head coach Archie Miller after working as the Assistant Director of Basketball Operations at Dayton when Miller was the Flyers’ head coach.

Walsh played college basketball at both Xavier and Akron, and led the Zips in 3-point shooting percentage during his junior year with 44.2%

Under Woodson, Walsh was given the role of the Hoosiers’ Team and Recruiting Coordinator. Indiana’s first recruiting class under Woodson, made up of Kaleb Banks, C.J. Gunn and Jalen Hood-Schifino, ranked No. 15 nationally.

“Brian is someone who made a tremendous impact very early on in my tenure and I believe he is someone who can help continue the positive progress that is being established at IU,” Woodson said. “In our collaborations as a staff, I continue to be impressed by his contributions and I think he will flourish in his new role.”

Notably, Walsh was instrumental in Indiana’s pursuit of Gabe Cupps, as reported by Dustin Dopirak of the Bloomington Herald-Times:

Brian Walsh, it should be noted, convinced Woodson to continue Indiana's pursuit of Gabe Cupps. The Cupps family drove to Bloomington just so it could surprise Walsh with the news of Gabe's commitment in person. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) March 25, 2022

Hunter was also hired during Miller’s tenure as Indiana’s head coach, with Woodson deciding to retain him on the staff upon his own hiring.

“I really like the direction we are going in under the leadership of Mike Woodson,” Hunter said. “I think our players have really responded to what he brings every day. I’m thankful that Coach has the confidence in me to help us reach new heights.”

Rosemond was hired by Indiana last season, and rounded out the Hoosiers’ assistant coaches to three. He came to Indiana after spending time working with Avery Johnson at Alabama during the latter’s time as head coach of the Crimson Tide.

“Yasir has been an invaluable addition to our staff,” Woodson said. “His energy and his relationship-building skills have been a big asset to us since the day he came aboard. He’s a well-rounded coach who is going to have the ability to lead his own program one day and brings so much to the table.”