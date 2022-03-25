Former Hoosier Michael Lewis hired as Ball State’s new head coach

Former Indiana men’s basketball guard Michael Lewis has been hired as the new head coach of Ball State men’s basketball. He most recently worked as an assistant to Mick Cronin at UCLA.

“Basketball in our state is personified in Michael Lewis,” Ball State Athletic Director Beth Goetz said in a press release. “His outlook on the game, relationship building, recruiting network, pedigree and proactive approach to engagement with our stakeholders resides at a high level.”

Lewis donned the cream and crimson from 1997-2000. He earned team captain honors and currently ranks second all-time in assists for the Hoosiers. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Bob Knight after the former Indiana head coach was hired at Texas Tech.

He has assistant experience in Indiana, working under Brad Stevens, Brandon Miller and Chris Holtmann at Butler from 2012-2016.

“Along with my family, I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program at Ball State University,” Lewis said. “We are very excited to return to the state of Indiana where basketball means so much to lead a program with tremendous history and great potential.”