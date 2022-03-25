Guard Parker Stewart not returning to Indiana next season

Indiana guard Parker Stewart won’t be returning to play for the Hoosiers next season, according to reporting from Zach Osterman of the IndyStar.

Parker Stewart informed IndyStar tonight that he will not return to IU next year. Said beginning a professional career is a possibility (Stewart already has two degrees after five years in school). Could also enter the portal and seek an option for a COVID sixth year. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 25, 2022

As Osterman states above, Stewart could use his two degrees to begin a professional career or he could enter the transfer portal for a sixth year. This comes after Stewart, along with Race Thompson, participated in Indiana’s senior day.

Stewart himself posted to his own social media accounts not long after the news broke.

Stewart wore No. 1 on his first two college teams, but opted to switch and wear No. 45 at Indiana to honor his late father. Anthony Stewart was the head coach at UT Martin when his son played for the Skyhawks.

Stewart led all Hoosiers in 3-point attempts and percentage, shooting 39.3% this past season in the cream and crimson. When Indiana needed one last shot to win, the Hoosiers tended to turn to Stewart.

He made a season-high six 3-pointers on twelve attempts against Syracuse this past season.