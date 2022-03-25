 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Indiana guard Rob Phinisee enters transfer portal

By Luke.Norton
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Minnesota Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana men's basketball guard Rob Phinisee entered the transfer portal on Friday, according to his Twitter account.

Phinisee was recruited out of Lafayette, Indiana, by former head coach Archie Miller in 2018. He was a starter for the majority of his first three seasons with the Hoosiers, but played off of the bench this past season under new head coach Mike Woodson.

Phinisee scored 4.5 points per game this past season. He also hit a memorable, game-winning final 3-point shot against Purdue to end the Hoosiers' losing streak to the Boilermakers.

He did the same against Michigan State during his freshman year, earning the moniker "Big Shot Rob". While his offensive abilities proved inconsistent, he provided a reliable presence on defense for the Hoosiers.

Phinisee joins fellow Hoosiers Khristian Lander and Michael Durr in the transfer portal. While Parker Stewart has not entered the portal, he confirmed he won't be returning to Indiana next season.

