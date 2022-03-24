Michael Durr Enters Transfer Portal

Backup center Michael Durr has announced that he will enter the transfer portal today. Durr spent one season with Indiana after three seasons with South Florida. As a graduate transfer, Durr will have immediate eligibility.

As a backup to Trayce Jackson-Davis, Durr averaged just 7.1 minutes and 1.5 points per game at Indiana, a steep drop off from his 26.4 minutes per game as a junior at South Florida. Like Khristian Lander, Durr is likely looking for more playing time elsewhere.

While players can return to their original school after entering the portal, Durr’s last tweet suggests some finality in his decision to leave Bloomington. Durr’s absence should mean a much bigger role for Logan Duncomb next year, even if Trayce Jackson-Davis decides to return for his senior season.

Despite his limited role, Durr made significant contributions in a few games off the bench for the Hoosiers this year. When Trayce had to be benched for foul trouble against Purdue in Assembly Hall, Durr gave Indiana 24 tough minutes against Zach Edey to help upset Purdue in Indiana’s first win over its in-state rival in five years.

Durr’s transfer out frees up a second scholarship for Mike Woodson, who has three players signed on for the class of 2022. This means there will likely be one more departure, via transfer or graduation, in the near future.