Dane Fife not returning to Indiana men’s basketball next season

Dane Fife won’t be returning as an assistant coach for Indiana men’s basketball next season, according to an official release from the program.

“I am committed to doing what I believe is best for the continued growth of our men’s basketball program as we collectively work toward returning it to the upper echelon of college basketball,” head coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. “Ultimately, I believe that the fit must be right with a coaching staff, and I’ve decided that a change is necessary. I appreciate everything Dane has done as a member of the staff during the last year and as player for our program. He will always be a part of the Hoosier family and I wish him well in his future pursuits.”

Indiana hired Fife away from the same position at Michigan State last offseason. As a player, Fife is Indiana’s all-time leader in steals with 180 and helped lead Indiana to the 2002 national championship game.

Afterward, Fife spent time as the head coach of Indiana-Purdue University Fort Wayne.