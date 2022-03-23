Indiana guard Khristian Lander enters transfer portal

Indiana men’s basketball rising junior guard Khristian Lander entered the transfer portal on Thursday, according to reporting from Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star.

IU guard Khristian Lander has entered the transfer portal, per a source. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 23, 2022

Lander, a former 5-star recruit, played two seasons for Indiana off of the bench after reclassifying to join the Hoosiers for the 2020-21 season under then-head coach Archie Miller. He entered the transfer portal after Miller’s firing, but rejoined the team after head coach Mike Woodson was hired.

Indiana added Xavier Johnson, who started most of Indiana’s games this past season, through the transfer portal last offseason. Indiana also had experience at guard in Rob Phinisee.

Lander logged a 2021-22 season-high 24 minutes, 9 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds against Louisiana. He saw limited minutes behind Johnson and Phinisee.

Indiana is also adding two guards in its 2022 recruiting class, Jalen Hood-Schifino and C.J. Gunn.

Lander posted a goodbye message onto social media, thanking Indiana and its fans for his time with the program.