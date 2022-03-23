Indiana vs. UConn: NCAA women’s basketball tournament game thread

The No. 3-seeded Indiana women’s basketball program (24-8) is back in the second weekend of the NCAA tournament and next the Hoosiers will face the program that’s nearly synonymous with the sport: No. 2 seed UConn.

Hosting the first two rounds of tournament games in Bloomington, Indiana trounced No. 14 seed Charlotte 85-51 before escaping No. 11 seed Princeton 56-55 after the latter upset No. 6 seed Kentucky in the first round.

Now, the Hoosiers will travel to enemy territory, Bridgeport, Conn., to face the 11-time national champions. Tip off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 26.

