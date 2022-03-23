Top 30 Recruit, Malik Reneau Decommits from Florida, Reopens Recruitment

Malik Reneau, the No. 28 overall recruit in 247’s composite rankings, announced that he has decommitted from the University of Florida Tuesday and reopened his recruitment. At 6’8’’, 210, Reneau is considered the fourth-best power forward in the class of 2022. He plays alongside Indiana commit Jalen Hood-Schifino at Monteverde Academy in Florida.

Reneau had committed to coach Mike White at Florida, who has since left for the opening at Georgia following Tom Crean’s departure. He announced his decommitment after Florida announced the hiring former University of San Francisco head coach Todd Golden as White’s replacement.

Indiana is expected to be among the leaders in this second round of his recruitment, considering the previous recruiting efforts and his relationship to Hood-Schifino. Before committing to Florida, Reneau had Indiana in his final 7, though he never made it to Bloomington for a visit.

Even without Reneau, Indiana’s 2022 recruiting class comes in as the 15th best nationally and third in the Big Ten. As the No. 21 player in his class, Jalen Hood-Schifino is Indiana’s best recruit since No. 7, Romeo Langford, signed with the Hoosiers in 2018.

Adding a player like Reneau would obviously boost Indiana’s 2022 class ranking and would be the first time in program history that Indiana brings in two composite five-star players, per 247’s rankings.

As a center, Reneau doesn’t address Indiana’s most urgent need - shooting. Should Trayce Jackson-Davis leave for professional basketball, however, Indiana would greatly benefit from bringing in another elite big to help replace some of TJD’s productivity.

Kenya Hunter, who has landed Jalen Hood-Schifino, CJ Gunn, Parker Stewart, and Xavier Johnson, will resume his role as lead recruiter with Reneau.