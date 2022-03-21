Indiana vs. Princeton: NCAA women’s basketball tournament game thread

After Saturday’s 85-51 win over No. 14 seed Charlotte, No. 3 seed Indiana is back in action on Monday against No. 11 seed Princeton, which upset No. 6 seed Kentucky in the first round.

Click or tap here to read everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

The winner will advance to the Sweet 16, where it will face the winner of No. 2 seed UConn and No. 7 seed UCF.

In the comments below, let us know your thoughts on the matchup in our women’s basketball game thread.