Indiana vs. Princeton: Women’s basketball tip time, how to watch/listen

Alrighty.

The crowds for Indiana women’s basketball this season have been good, even great at times! But that doesn’t hide the fact that the arena is full of swaths upon swaths of empty seats.

The crowd that’s there does its job, they’re loud and proud. It’s long past time for the crowd that isn’t to do the same.

Remember Iowa? You know, that offensive juggernaut that gave Indiana plenty of grief throughout the season? The Hawkeyes are hosting too, and they’ve sold out their arena.

This team has fought and worked in front of fans and in the gym to get to where it is now. It deserves the same amount of love Hawkeye fans have given their squad.

Tickets for the general public are going for a high of $20.

Tickets for students are going for $10.

Click here to purchase tickets for tomorrow.

If you simply cannot be there in person, here’s how to watch or listen from home:

Indiana vs. Princeton: Tip time, how to watch/listen

Indiana will face Princeton at 8 p.m. on Monday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. ESPNU will televise the game.

Click here to listen to the WIUX stream (or tune into 99.1 FM)

Click here to listen to the WHCC 105 stream