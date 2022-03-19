Indiana vs. Charlotte: Women’s basketball tip time, how to watch/listen

Indiana women’s basketball made it all the way to the Elite Eight last year, taking out a No. 1-seed along the way.

Unfortunately for the rest of the field, that experience only left the Hoosiers wanting more. They’ve grinded and competed throughout the season, and now the NCAA Tournament is finally here.

No. 3-seed Indiana is hosting NCAA Tournament games for the first time in program history. First up? No. 14-seed Charlotte (22-9, 15-3 Conference USA).

The 49ers went on a run in the Conference USA Tournament last week, ultimately winning the Championship over Louisiana Tech. They won’t be some pushover.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Indiana vs. Charlotte: Tip time, how to watch/listen

Indiana will face Charlotte at 1:30 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. ESPN2 will televise the game.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Click here to listen to the WIUX stream (or tune into 99.1 FM)

Click here to listen to the WHCC 105 stream