Home Cookin: Indiana Women’s Basketball earn 3-seed in NCAA Tournament

Earlier tonight it was announced that Indiana Women’s Basketball will be the 3-seed in the Bridgeport Region of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

As a top-4 seed in their region, the Hoosiers will have home-court advantage in their first two games of the tournament, as Bloomington will serve as the host site for their 4-team pod.

3-seed IU (22-8) will face 14-seed UNC Charlotte (22-9) in their First Round game on Saturday 3/19 (start time TBA). The winner of that matchup will face the winner of the 6-seed Kentucky and 11-seed Princeton game in the Second Round next Monday 3/21.

Home court is nice, but all things considered, the Hoosiers got a pretty tough draw. UNCC (C-USA), Kentucky (SEC), and Princeton (Ivy) all won their conference tournaments and have a ton of momentum heading into March Madness. They can’t be overlooked, but seem like a warmup compared to what lies ahead.

1-seed NC State and 2-seed UConn are circling the region’s murky waters. The Hoosiers already dropped a heartbreaker to the Wolfpack during the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in December, and UConn playing in Bridgeport during the second weekend makes it the least-neutral neutral site of all time. The Bridgeport Region is this year’s Group of Death. There will be blood.

We’re not counting out the Hoosiers though! The candy stripes can hang with anyone. With students away on spring break, however, Indiana will need the Bloomington faithful to step up and Pack the Hall this weekend. Fans in attendance will be treated to some fantastic basketball, don’t miss out!