Here’s what Mike Woodson had to say about Selection Sunday

Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson spoke with the media on Sunday after learning Indiana’s draw in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Here’s some of what he had to say:

On playing a First Four matchup

Indiana is in the tournament. That’s what really matters, Woodson said.

“I mean, again, at the end of the day we’re in. Got to play the play-in game. That’s my only concern right now. We’ve got to go and start studying, getting ready for Wyoming, and get our guys ready to go tomorrow in practice and get on a plane and head to Dayton to play Wyoming.”

On what making the tournament means

Woodson was quick to give the credit for getting in to his team when asked about what this means for himself and his players.

“Well, again, this is not about me, it’s about our program and the work that these players have put in this season to get to this point, and now we’re here. We’ve got our marching orders this evening, so now we’ve got to start prepping and getting ready to play Wyoming.”

What playing in the tournament is like as a player

Playing in the tournament is about winning the national title, Woodson said.

“Well, again, in my case, playing here at Indiana, our fan base is like no other fan base. You’re playing for a national title. You’re trying to get to the big dance where you get an opportunity to possibly win a title. I mean, that’s what it’s all about.”

On the short turnaround time

The draw is the draw, and Indiana has to work with the hand its been dealt, Woodson said. He was also asked about the health of Jordan Geronimo and Trey Galloway.

“Well, I think I don’t know about Jordan, I think Trey is going to be fine. We’ve just got to — listen, we weren’t one of the schools that was thrown in there where we played Friday or Thursday, they give us three or four days to prepare. Hey, they put us where we’ve got to play our way in, and it’s Tuesday. Mentally I’ve got to get these guys — I just met with them, and hey, it’s a quick turnaround. We’ve got to get ready to play Wyoming. It’s just that simple.”