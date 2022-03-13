Indiana men’s and women’s basketball Selection Sunday thread

Selection Sunday is finally here and it’ll be something of a landmark day for both the Indiana men’s and women’s basketball programs. The women’s program is projected to earn a top-four seed, which comes with hosting privileges, as the Hoosiers look to repeat, if not build upon, their run in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The men’s program is projected to make the tournament, too, with some level of comfort, which wasn’t certain a week ago. While a No. 11 seed is typically not something for Indiana fans to celebrate given the program’s history, ending an NCAA tournament drought that dates back to 2016 is notable and something akin to the football program removing itself as the answer to all too many Aflac trivia questions.

Both of the Hoosiers’ basketball programs are coming off of runs in the Big Ten tournament, setting up for a month that could be filled with even more impressive results in the postseason.

