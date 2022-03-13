Selection Sunday 2022: Date, time, TV channel for NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

Both the Indiana men’s and women’s basketball programs are projected to have their names called on Selection Sunday as qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The men’s team wrapped up its NCAA tournament resume on Saturday in a heartbreaking 80-77 loss to Iowa in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament. The Hoosiers are 20-13.

The women’s team also made an impressive run in the Big Ten tournament, as the fifth-seeded Hoosiers marched to the championship game, where they fell to No. 2 seed Iowa 74-67. Indiana is 22-8.

Selection Sunday: Date, time, TV channels

The selection show for the men’s tournament is Sunday, March 13, starting at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

The women’s tournament bracket will be unveiled at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Seed projections

The women’s team is projected to receive a seed in the range of a No. 3 or No. 4 seed, which means the Hoosiers will likely be an NCAA tournament host.

The men’s team is projected to be somewhere around a No. 11 seed, which means there’s a chance the Hoosiers could be placed in the First Four in Dayton, depending on how much their wins over Michigan and Illinois elevated their resume.