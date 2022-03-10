Indiana vs. Illinois: Men’s basketball tip time, TV channel, preview

For the first time since 2017, Indiana (19-12) won a second-round game in the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, as the ninth-seeded Hoosiers stormed back from a 17-point deficit in the second half to beat the eighth-seeded Michigan Wolverines, 74-69, after the latter entered the day riding a nine-game winning streak over Indiana.

Next up for Indiana is No. 1 seed Illinois (22-8), which backed into earning the top seed in the tournament after Wisconsin lost its regular-season finale at home to Nebraska.

In the only regular-season meeting between Illinois and Indiana, the former won 74-57 in Bloomington on Feb. 5, which kicked off a five-game slide for the Hoosiers, which led them to their late-season status as a bubble team for the NCAA tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

No. 1 seed Illinois vs. No. 9 seed Indiana: Date, tip time, TV channel

Just like on Thursday, Indiana will play in the first of four Big Ten tournament games on Friday, with the tip-off scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The broadcast will air on BTN.

Click or tap here to listen to the radio broadcast.

Series history

The all-time series between Illinois and Indiana is nearing equal win totals for the two schools. After Illinois’ latest win, Indiana leads the series 93-91, as Illinois has won the last four meetings.

The last time the two programs met in the Big Ten tournament was in 2014, when No. 9 seed Illinois defeated No. 8 seed Indiana 64-54.

Game prediction

According to kenpom.com, Illinois is projected to win 70-67, with Indiana being projected as having a 37-percent chance of victory.