How to watch: Indiana baseball vs. Miami (OH)

Baseball is back at Bart Kaufman Field. Indiana baseball (1-5) is set to take on Miami (OH) today in the Hoosiers’ 2022 spring home opener.

Indiana began the season with an away series against Clemson, losing in a 3-0 sweep. The Hoosiers then went 1-2 at the Round Rock Classic, defeating Lousiana but falling to Arkansas and Stanford.

Indiana was previously set to play against Miami in Oxford, Ohio, on Feb. 22, but the game was postponed due to weather conditions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Indiana vs. Miami (OH): How to watch

Click here for the Big Ten Plus stream (subscription required)

Click here to find tickets for the game

Indiana vs. Miami (OH): How to listen

Click here for the official Indiana Athletics audio broadcast

Click here for the WIUX stream (or tune into 99.1 FM)

Beer will also be sold to fans in attendance at today’s game, click here to read more.