Indiana Athletics to sell beer at baseball, softball games

Indiana Athletics has added beer sales at home baseball and softball games this spring, according to a press release.

“We’re excited to offer this new option to IU Baseball and Softball fans as we continue to enhance the gameday experience at our athletic events,” Indiana Athletic Director Scott Dolson said in the release. “The response from our fans has been overwhelmingly positive about this option at IU Football games, and we are excited to extend this opportunity to IU Baseball and Softball fans as well.”

Indiana partnered with Bloomington-based Upland Brewery to provide alcohol sales during the 2019 football season and decided to extend the partnership to baseball and softball games beginning this spring.

Fans who appear to be under the age of 50 will be required to present a valid, government-issued photographic identification documenting that they are 21 in order to purchase alcohol at games. Only two drinks may be purchased per transaction, and beer will not be sold to a visibly intoxicated fan, according to the release.

Beer sales will end at Bart Kaufman field following the beginning of the bottom half of the seventh inning of the final baseball game played that day, and sales will end at Andy Mohr field at the top of the fifth inning of the final softball game played that day.

Servers will all have an alcohol servers permit from the state of Indiana and will be required to have passed TEAM responsible alcohol service training.