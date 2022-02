On Wednesday, No. 7 Indiana (16-3, 8-1 Big Ten) travels to Champaign to face Illinois in the schools’ rescheduled matchup. Illinois is 13th in the Big Ten with an 1-6 conference record, its sole win coming against Wisconsin.

How to watch/listen

Broadcast: Big Ten Plus

Radio: WIUX, WHCC 105

Game Thread

In the comments below, let us know your thoughts on the Indiana-Illinois game in our women’s basketball game thread.