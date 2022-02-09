Indiana at Michigan State: Men’s basketball tip time, TV channel, preview

After Indiana dropped to 7-6 in Big Ten play after losing consecutive games for the first time all season, when the Hoosiers dropped a road game at Northwestern Tuesday night with five players suspended, they’ll face an even better opponent on the road on Saturday when they visit Michigan State.

Here’s everything you need to know about Indiana’s next game.

Indiana at Michigan State: Date, tip time, TV channel

Indiana (16-7, 7-6 Big Ten) will visit Michigan State (17-6, 8-4), which is actually in a bit of a similar spot as the Hoosiers. On the same night the Hoosiers lost in Evanston, the Spartans lost at home to Wisconsin, marking the first time Michigan State has had a multi-game losing streak this season. The Spartans lost by 21 points at Rutgers the game before that.

Tip-off for the Indiana-Michigan State game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 12. The broadcast will air on FOX.

Click or tap here to listen to the radio broadcast.

Big Ten standings

After Tuesday’s games, here are the latest Big Ten standings, as Indiana finds itself in eighth place in the conference, while Michigan State is in fifth:

Purdue: 10-3

Illinois: 10-3

Wisconsin: 10-3

Ohio State: 7-3

Michigan State: 8-4

Rutgers: 7-5

Michigan: 6-5

Indiana: 7-6

Iowa: 5-6

Northwestern: 5-8

Penn State: 4-8

Maryland: 3-9

Minnesota: 2-9

Nebraska: 0-12

Series history

Indiana leads the all-time series against Michigan State, 71-57, but the Spartans are riding a two-game winning streak, having won by seven points in Bloomington and six points in East Lansing. During the Archie Miller era, Michigan State went 4-3 against Indiana, with the Hoosiers winning three in a row from February 2019 to January 2020.

Since March 2008, Indiana is 7-15 against Michigan State and wins in East Lansing have generally been hard to come by. The Hoosiers won there in 2013 and 2019, but they’re just 2-19 on the road against the Spartans during Tom Izzo’s tenure.

Game predictions

Michigan State is projected to win by four points, 70-66, according to kenpom.com, which gives Indiana a 35-percent chance of victory. Similarly, ESPN’s BPI gives the Hoosiers a 32.6-percent chance of winning.