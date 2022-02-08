Instant Recap: Northwestern handles shorthanded Indiana men’s basketball 59-51

Indiana men’s basketball fell to Northwestern 59-51 on Tuesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

The Hoosiers entered the game shorthanded. Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart, Tamar Bates, Khristian Lander and Michael Durr were out for “disciplinary reasons”, according to the Herald-Times’ Dustin Dopirak.

“They broke rules and they were punished for it,” head coach Mike Woodson said in a postgame press conference.

With Rob Phinisee’s lingering injury, Indiana only had seven scholarship players available. Only six of which saw playing time. Race Thompson led the Hoosiers in scoring with 14 points, followed closely by Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway, who each had 13.

Indiana held Northwestern’s shooters to just 18.5% beyond the arc, but the Wildcats out-rebounded the Hoosiers 47-37.

Indiana will face Michigan State at on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.