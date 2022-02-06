 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Indiana at Northwestern: Men’s basketball game thread

In the comments below, let us know your thoughts on Indiana’s matchup Tuesday night.

By wittry
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

After Indiana’s loss to Illinois on Saturday, the Hoosiers dropped to being tied for sixth place in the Big Ten with Rutgers. Both schools have a 7-5 record in conference play after Saturday.

Next up for the Hoosiers is a road game against the Northwestern Wildcats, which are 11th in the conference with a 4-8 conference record.

In the comments below, let us know your thoughts on the matchup in our men’s basketball game thread.

