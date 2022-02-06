Indiana at Northwestern: Men’s basketball tip time, TV schedule, preview

After a lopsided home loss to Illinois on Saturday, Indiana (16-6, 7-5 Big Ten) will next play the other Big Ten school from the state of Illinois. Indiana will visit Northwestern (11-10, 4-8) on Tuesday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Indiana at Northwestern: Date, tip time, TV channel

Northwestern will host Indiana at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The broadcast will air on BTN.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast.

Indiana vs. Northwestern: Series history

Indiana has dominated Northwestern in men’s basketball, holding a 120-52 all-time series lead, but the schools have been competitive in recent years. They’ve split their last four games, as well as their last 22, dating back to January 2009.

Last season, the road team won in the schools’ two regular-season games, with Indiana winning 79-76 in Evanston.

Game predictions

According to kenpom.com’s projections, Northwestern is projected to win a competitive game, 69-68. The site gives the Hoosiers a 47-percent chance of victory

Similarly, ESPN’s BPI gives Indiana a 48.7-percent chance of winning.