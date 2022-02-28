Indiana vs. Rutgers: Men’s basketball tip time, TV channel, preview

For just the fourth time this season, Indiana (18-10, 9-9 Big Ten) has won consecutive conference games, after hanging on against Minnesota in The Barn, 84-79, on Sunday night. However, the Hoosiers haven’t won three straight Big Ten games since they won their final four regular-season games in the 2019 season, beating Wisconsin, Michigan State, Illinois and Rutgers consecutively.

They’re now back to .500 in the conference this season with two regular-season games remaining, with a home date with Rutgers (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) next up.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Indiana vs. Rutgers: Date, tip time, TV channel

Indiana will host Rutgers on Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast will air on BTN.

Series history

Rutgers, one of the newest additions to the Big Ten and once an afterthought in the conference’s men’s basketball race, has been a bit of a bugaboo for Indiana, or at least its fan base. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series, 7-6, but the Scarlet Knights have won the last four meetings and six of the last seven, as Archie Miller’s Hoosiers were just 2-6 against the Scarlet Knights.

Last season, Rutgers completed the three-game sweep against Indiana, winning 74-70 in Bloomington, 74-63 in Piscataway and 61-50 in the Big Ten tournament.

Just weeks ago, Rutgers was one of the hottest teams in the country as it won four games in a row against Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois, with all but the matchup against the Badgers coming at home, but the Scarlet Knights have since lost three in a row.

Rutgers is one game ahead of Indiana in the Big Ten standings and they are two of the six teams in the conference that entered Monday with nine, 10 or 11 conference wins.

Game predictions

Indiana is projected to beat Rutgers 67-62, according to kenpom.com, which gives the Hoosiers a 70-percent chance of victory after the weekend’s action. ESPN’s BPI gives Indiana a 77.6-percent chance of winning.