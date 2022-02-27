Indiana at Minnesota: Men’s basketball game thread

Squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble, as one of the final projected at-large teams in the field, the Indiana men’s basketball team (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten) plays at Minnesota (13-13, 4-13 Big Ten) on Sunday in what will be a Quadrant 2 game for the Hoosiers. A win could keep Indiana on the right side of the bubble — for now — while a loss could potentially drop the Hoosiers to the dreaded “First Four Out” category.

