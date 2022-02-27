Indiana at Minnesota: Men’s basketball tip time, TV channel, preview

The losing streak for Indiana (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten) is now over, as the Hoosiers got back in the win column on Thursday night with a 74-64 win over Maryland. Next up is a road game at Minnesota (13-13, 4-13 Big Ten).

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Indiana at Minnesota: Date, tip time, TV channel

Minnesota will host Indiana on Sunday, Feb. 27, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The broadcast will air on ESPN2.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast.

Series history

After Indiana’s 73-60 win over Minnesota in Assembly Hall in early January, the Hoosiers lead the all-time series 105-69 and they’re riding a four-game winning streak against the Gophers. Indiana is 4-6 in Minneapolis in its last 10 tries.

In the schools’ first meeting this season, five Hoosiers scored in double figures, with Xavier Johnson’s 14 points leading the way. Trayce Jackson-Davis had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double and Indiana made nine 3-pointers.

Game predictions

According to kenpom.com, Indiana is projected to beat Minnesota 66-65, with a 55-percent chance of victory. ESPN’s BPI gives the Hoosiers a 59.5-percent chance of winning.