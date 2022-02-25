Indiana at Maryland: Women’s basketball tip time, how to watch/listen, preview

Well, this is it. Indiana women’s basketball’s (19-6, 11-4 Big Ten) final game of the regular season will be against Maryland (20-7, 12-4 Big Ten) in College Park with the possibility of hosting NCAA tournament games and byes in the Big Ten tournament potentially on the line.

Indiana is heading into College Park with a losing streak after being swept by Iowa last Saturday and Monday, and has dropped in the Big Ten standings as a result. Head coach Teri Moren has just one career win over Maryland, which she earned at home in January.

All that being said, here’s everything you need to know:

Indiana at Maryland: Tip time, how to watch/listen

Maryland will host Indiana at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday in College Park, Maryland. Big Ten Network will televise the game.

Click here to listen to the WIUX stream (or tune into 99.1 FM)

Click here to listen to the WHCC 105 stream.

Big Ten Standings

1. Michigan

2. Ohio State

3. Iowa

4. Maryland

5. Indiana

6. Nebraska

7. Northwestern

8. Michigan State

9. Purdue

10. Minnesota

11. Penn State

12. Wisconsin

13. Rutgers

14. Illinois