How to watch Indiana baseball at the Round Rock Classic

Indiana baseball is heading to Round Rock, Texas, this weekend to compete in the Karbach Round Rock Classic. The Round Rock Classic is a round robin-style tournament where each team plays another at least once. Indiana will play No. 2 Arkansas on Friday, Louisiana on Saturday and finally No. 6 Stanford on Sunday.

Here’s how to watch or listen to the games:

Indiana vs. No. 2 Arkansas - How to watch/listen

Indiana’s game against No. 2 Arkansas will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Click here to watch the FloSports stream

Click here to listen to the official Indiana Athletics audio broadcast

Indiana vs. Louisiana - How to watch/listen

Indiana’s game against Louisiana will begin at noon on Saturday at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Click here to watch the FloSports stream

Click here to listen to the official Indiana Athletics audio broadcast

Indiana vs. No. 6 Stanford - How to watch/listen

Indiana’s game against No. 6 Stanford will begin at noon on Saturday at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Click here to watch the FloSports stream

Click here to listen to the official Indiana Athletics audio broadcast