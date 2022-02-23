Indiana men’s basketball to wear Honoring Black Excellence uniforms Thursday

Indiana men’s basketball will wear alternate uniforms Honoring Black Excellence on Thursday against Maryland, according to a press release.

Adidas, Indiana Athletics’ official apparel provider, launched its Honoring Black Excellence initiative in 2021, and has provided alternate HBE uniforms for schools including Kansas and Nebraska.

“We greatly appreciate our partnership with adidas and welcome the opportunity to team with them to feature three alternate uniforms during the 2021-22 season,” Athletic Director Scott Dolson said in the release. “Not only do these special uniforms recognize the contributions of so many both inside and outside our program, but they also offer something different and special to our current student-athletes.”

The uniforms’ design includes a floral pattern across the front and sides of the uniform with an HBE patch on the back.

The floral design features the peony, Indiana’s state flower, with shades of pink, blue and white. The design symbolizes “an expression that represents showing someone how much they are appreciated and cherished,” according to the release.

The purple and orange HBE patch is located on the back of the jersey. The colors were chosen for the HBE initiative because of their “impact and historical symbolism,” according to the release. Purple represents the regal past of Black kings and queens while orange represents the sacrifice and undying strength of spirit.