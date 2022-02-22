Indiana vs. Maryland: Men’s basketball tip time, TV channel, preview

Now facing its longest losing streak since the six-game, season-ending skid that both ended the 2021 season and the Archie Miller era, Indiana (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten) is trying to end its slide at five games after falling at Ohio State in overtime on Monday.

The Hoosiers will return home to host the Maryland Terrapins (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) at Assembly Hall.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Indiana vs. Maryland: Date, tip time, TV channel

Indiana will host Maryland on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast will air on FS1.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast for the game.

Series history

After Indiana’s 68-55 road win in College Park on Jan. 29 — Indiana’s first victory at Maryland since it joined the conference and Indiana’s most recent win this season — the Hoosiers now hold a 10-8 all-time advantage over the Terps.

Indiana won the teams’ only meeting last season, 63-55, in Bloomington, giving the Hoosiers a two-game winning streak in the series.

Game predictions

According to kenpom.com, Indiana is projected to beat Maryland 70-64, with a 72-percent chance of victory. Similarly, Indiana has a 76.5-percent chance of victory, according to ESPN’s BPI.