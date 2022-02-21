Indiana baseball postpones game against Miami (OH)

Indiana baseball’s game against Miami (OH), originally scheduled to be played tomorrow in Oxford, Ohio, has been rescheduled, according to a press release.

Rain is in the forecast for Oxford both on Monday night and during the day on Tuesday, according to Weather.com. The programs will look to reschedule the matchup for a later date.

Indiana’s focus will now turn to the Karbach Round Rock Classic this upcoming weekend, a round-robin style tournament between four teams. Indiana will face No. 2 Arkansas on Friday, Louisiana on Saturday and No. 6 Stanford on Sunday.