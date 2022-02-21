Indiana at Iowa: Women’s basketball tip time, how to watch/listen, preview

Indiana women’s basketball (19-5, 11-3 Big Ten) has very little turnaround before a rematch with Iowa (17-7, 11-4 Big Ten), this time in Iowa City.

The Hoosiers fell to the Hawkeyes 96-91 on Saturday, but turned what could’ve been a terrible home loss into a close affair thanks to a 42-point fourth quarter (yes, that is a real number).

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark scored 18 points against Indiana on Saturday, with the Hawkeyes’ game planning around her to get teammates, such as McKenna Warnock or Monika Czinano open. It proved too much for Indiana’s defense to contain.

Now they’ll have to try again in a hostile environment.

Indiana at Iowa: Tip time, how to watch/listen

Iowa will host Indiana at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday in Iowa City. Big Ten Network will televise the game.

Click here to listen to the WIUX stream (or tune into 99.1 FM)

Click here to listen to the WHCC 105 stream.

Big Ten Standings

1. Michigan

2. Indiana

3. Ohio State

4. Maryland

5. Iowa

6. Michigan State

7. Nebraska

8. Northwestern

9. Purdue

10. Minnesota

11. Penn State

12. Wisconsin

13. Rutgers

14. Illinois