On Saturday, Indiana (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten) will host No. 18 Illinois in the schools’ first and only meeting this season. Through Feb. 1, Illinois is in a three-way tie for first place in the Big Ten with an 8-2 conference record, while Indiana is in sixth at 7-4.

Click here to read all you need to know about how to watch or listen to Saturday’s game.

In the comments below, let us know your thoughts on the Indiana-Illinois game in our men’s basketball game thread.