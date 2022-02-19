Indiana vs. Iowa: Women’s basketball game thread.

Indiana women’s basketball is set for its final home game in a senior night duel with Iowa. This game comes after Indiana defeated Northwestern at home on Thursday night.

Iowa is bring the conference’s (and the nation’s) leading scorer with them in Caitlin Clark, who is averaging 27.2 points per game, which jumps (!!) to 29.1 in conference play.

The Hoosiers are still first in the Big Ten with an 11-2 record, while the Hawkeyes are fifth with a 10-4 record in conference play.

