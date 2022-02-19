Indiana vs. Iowa: Women’s basketball tip time, how to watch/listen, preview

This is it, the final home game of Indiana women’s basketball’s (19-4, 11-2 Big Ten) 2021-22 season. And it couldn’t come against a more vaunted foe.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, an incredibly strong candidate for national player of the year awards, will be leading the Hawkeyes (16-7, 10-4 Big Ten) into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Not only does Clark lead Iowa in scoring with 27.2 points per game (wow), that number is good for first both in the conference and nationally.

If you can make it to this game, you should be there in person. It’s senior night for many players who’ve given the fanbase tons of memories and led the team to the highest of highs. But if you can’t, here’s how to tune in.

Indiana vs. Iowa: Tip time, how to watch/listen

Indiana will host Iowa at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 19. The broadcast (for whatever reason!) will not be televised. The game will be available on Big Ten Plus (subscription required).

Click here to watch the Big Ten Plus stream.

Wanna listen? That’s an option too!

Click here to listen to the WIUX stream.

Click here to listen to the WHCC 105 stream.

Series History

Iowa has a heavy 49-21 lead in the all-time series between the two, but the last ten matchups are at an even 5-5 split. Indiana is also .500 against Iowa at home with a 17-17 record.

Indiana won the last two matchups, one home and one away, last season.

Big Ten Standings

1. Indiana

2. Maryland

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Iowa

6. Michigan State

7. Nebraska

8. Northwestern

9. Purdue

10. Minnesota

11. Penn State

12. Wisconsin

13. Rutgers

14. Illinois