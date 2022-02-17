Indiana vs. Northwestern: Women’s basketball game thread

Indiana women’s basketball (18-4, 10-2 Big Ten) will seek a bounce back win Thursday night after falling to Wisconsin 72-55 on the road Monday. Northwestern (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) is traveling south from Evanston, Illinois to face Indiana at 6:00 p.m. ET in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana is still in first place in the Big Ten and has an undefeated 6-0 conference record at home this season. Northwestern is eighth in the Big Ten and has an 3-3 conference record on the road.

In the comments below, let us know your thoughts on Thursday night in our women’s basketball game thread.